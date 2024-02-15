Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-17, SIUE 13-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SIUE is 3-0 against the Lions since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at First Community Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

SIUE's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. The match between them and the Screaming Eagles wasn't particularly close, with the Cougars falling 84-67. SIUE found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Golden Eagles on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 62-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Lindenwood's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The Cougars' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-12. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Everything went SIUE's way against the Lions in their previous meeting back in January as the Cougars made off with a 78-59 victory. Does SIUE have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lions turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SIUE has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.