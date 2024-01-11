Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Southern Indiana 5-12, SIUE 8-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Indiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Southern Indiana on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-59 to the Golden Eagles. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Indiana in their matchups with Tennessee Tech: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact SIUE found out the hard way on Thursday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 88-80 loss to the Trojans. That's two games in a row now that SIUE has lost by exactly eight points.

The Screaming Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 5-12. As for the Cougars, their defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 8-8.

Southern Indiana came up short against SIUE in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 68-54. Can Southern Indiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SIUE has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Indiana.