Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-13, SIUE 11-9

What to Know

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at First Community Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Panthers and fell 68-59. Tennessee Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, after a 93-78 finish the last time they played, SIUE and SE Missouri State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Cougars took a 52-47 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Redhawks on Saturday. SIUE's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Golden Eagles have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-9.

Tennessee Tech will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog.

Tennessee Tech was able to grind out a solid win over SIUE when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 80-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SIUE is a big 8-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.