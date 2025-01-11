Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-7, SIUE 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Cougars come in on three and the Golden Eagles on five.

SIUE is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134.5, but even that wound up being too high. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Eastern Illinois 60-57. Having forecasted a close victory for the Cougars, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday, taking the game 69-64.

Tennessee Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

SIUE's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-6. As for Tennessee Tech, their win bumped their record up to 9-7.

SIUE barely slipped by Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-77. Will SIUE repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SIUE has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.