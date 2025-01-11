Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SIUE Cougars
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-7, SIUE 10-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Cougars come in on three and the Golden Eagles on five.
SIUE is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134.5, but even that wound up being too high. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Eastern Illinois 60-57. Having forecasted a close victory for the Cougars, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday, taking the game 69-64.
Tennessee Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
SIUE's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-6. As for Tennessee Tech, their win bumped their record up to 9-7.
SIUE barely slipped by Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-77. Will SIUE repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
SIUE has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Feb 22, 2024 - SIUE 78 vs. Tennessee Tech 77
- Jan 27, 2024 - SIUE 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 57
- Jan 26, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. SIUE 68
- Dec 29, 2022 - SIUE 64 vs. Tennessee Tech 51
- Feb 12, 2022 - SIUE 61 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. SIUE 76
- Feb 11, 2021 - SIUE 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIUE 69
- Feb 28, 2019 - SIUE 76 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 10, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. SIUE 69