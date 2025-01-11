Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-7, SIUE 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Cougars come in on three and the Golden Eagles on five.

SIUE is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134.5, but even that wound up being too high. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Eastern Illinois 60-57. Having forecasted a close victory for the Cougars, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday, taking the game 69-64.

Tennessee Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

SIUE's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-6. As for Tennessee Tech, their win bumped their record up to 9-7.

SIUE barely slipped by Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-77. Will SIUE repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SIUE has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.

  • Feb 22, 2024 - SIUE 78 vs. Tennessee Tech 77
  • Jan 27, 2024 - SIUE 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 57
  • Jan 26, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. SIUE 68
  • Dec 29, 2022 - SIUE 64 vs. Tennessee Tech 51
  • Feb 12, 2022 - SIUE 61 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
  • Jan 20, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. SIUE 76
  • Feb 11, 2021 - SIUE 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
  • Jan 16, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIUE 69
  • Feb 28, 2019 - SIUE 76 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
  • Jan 10, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. SIUE 69