Western Illinois Leathernecks @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Western Illinois 7-6, SIUE 7-6

Western Illinois is 4-0 against SIUE since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. After both having extra time off, both will dust off their jerseys to take on one another at 9:00 p.m. ET at First Community Arena. The Leathernecks are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Two weeks ago, Western Illinois came up short against Lindenwood and fell 71-65. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SIUE two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They took an 80-64 bruising from SE Missouri State. The Cougars have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Western Illinois' loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for SIUE, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 7-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Illinois has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Illinois beat SIUE 76-65 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

SIUE is a big 7.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Western Illinois has won all of the games they've played against SIUE in the last 8 years.