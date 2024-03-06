Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: East Carolina 14-15, SMU 19-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

What to Know

SMU is 8-2 against the Pirates since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

SMU came into the contest on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. SMU got off to an early lead (up 13 with 9:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Jalen Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help SMU's cause all that much against the Bulls last Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense, a fact East Carolina found out the hard way on Sunday. The matchup between them and the Mean Green wasn't particularly close, with the Pirates falling 84-69.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandon Johnson, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds. RJ Felton was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Mustangs' defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-10. As for the Pirates, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

SMU was able to grind out a solid win over the Pirates in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-64. Will SMU repeat their success, or do the Pirates have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.