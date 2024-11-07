Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-1, SMU 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will face off against the Florida A&M Rattlers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs will be strutting in after a victory while the Rattlers will be stumbling in from a loss.

SMU is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Tarleton State 96-62. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-28.

SMU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kevin Miller led the charge by going 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus seven assists and four steals. Another player making a difference was Kario Oquendo, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and four steals.

SMU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tarleton State only posted eight.

Florida A&M kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 105-59 bruising that TCU dished out on Monday. The Rattlers just can't catch a break and have now endured four defeats in a row dating back to last season.

Looking ahead, SMU is probably looking forward to this one considering their 28.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

SMU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 18-6 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $207.55. On the other hand, Florida A&M was 3-22 as the underdog last season.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

