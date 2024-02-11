Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: North Texas 13-9, SMU 16-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 11th at Moody Coliseum. SMU will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

SMU put the finishing touches on their seventh blowout victory of the season on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Owls 95-69 on the road. The score was close at the half, but SMU pulled away in the second half with 55 points.

SMU can attribute much of their success to Zhuric Phelps, who scored 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ricardo Wright, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, North Texas finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 68-55 victory over the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday.

Aaron Scott was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Robert Allen was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.

The Mustangs have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for the Mean Green, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.

SMU couldn't quite finish off the Mean Green when the teams last played two weeks ago and fell 68-66. Will SMU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.