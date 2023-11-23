Halftime Report

SMU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against Wisconsin.

If SMU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, Wisconsin will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Wisconsin 3-2, SMU 4-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the SMU Mustangs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 3 on the offensive boards, a fact Wisconsin proved on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 65-41 margin over the Cavaliers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wisconsin.

Among those leading the charge was Steven Crowl, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs earned a 70-58 victory over the Mountaineers on Monday. SMU was down 37-25 with 19:37 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy 12-point victory.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zhuric Phelps out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ricardo Wright was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Their wins bumped the Badgers to 3-2 and the Cavaliers to 4-1.

Wisconsin is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wisconsin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SMU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for SMU

Denver Anglin: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for Wisconsin