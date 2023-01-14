Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ SMU

Current Records: Cincinnati 12-6; SMU 6-11

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Cincinnati and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bearcats winning the first 77-60 at home and SMU taking the second 76-71.

Cincinnati took their contest against the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday by a conclusive 83-55 score. Among those leading the charge for Cincinnati was guard Landers Nolley II, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, SMU came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday, falling 97-88. A silver lining for the Mustangs was the play of forward Stefan Todorovic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten boards.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 12-6 while SMU's loss dropped them down to 6-11. We'll see if Cincinnati can repeat their recent success or if SMU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Bearcats are a 5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won 12 out of their last 16 games against SMU.