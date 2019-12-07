How to watch SMU vs. Georgetown: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

SMU (home) vs. Georgetown (away)

Current Records: SMU 8-0; Georgetown 5-3

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. SMU is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, SMU took down the NW State Demons 77-51. The Mustangs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G CJ White led the charge as he had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Georgetown also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 81-74 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. G Mac McClung took over for Georgetown, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

The Mustangs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped SMU to 8-0 and Georgetown to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mustangs and the Hoyas clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.99

Odds

The Mustangs are a 4-point favorite against the Hoyas.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.