How to watch SMU vs. Georgetown: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch SMU vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
SMU (home) vs. Georgetown (away)
Current Records: SMU 8-0; Georgetown 5-3
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. SMU is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, SMU took down the NW State Demons 77-51. The Mustangs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G CJ White led the charge as he had 15 points.
Meanwhile, Georgetown also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 81-74 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. G Mac McClung took over for Georgetown, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total).
The Mustangs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped SMU to 8-0 and Georgetown to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mustangs and the Hoyas clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.99
Odds
The Mustangs are a 4-point favorite against the Hoyas.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 15, 2018 - SMU 81 vs. Georgetown 73
-
