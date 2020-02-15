How to watch SMU vs. Houston: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch SMU vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ SMU
Current Records: Houston 20-5; SMU 17-6
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs haven't won a game against the #20 Houston Cougars since Feb. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. SMU and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at 6 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
On Wednesday, the Mustangs narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Connecticut Huskies 79-75. SMU can attribute much of their success to forward Feron Hunt, who had 23 points along with seven boards.
Speaking of close games: things were close when the Cougars and the South Florida Bulls clashed on Wednesday, but Houston ultimately edged out the opposition 62-58. Houston guard Quentin Grimes looked sharp as he had 22 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.
The wins brought SMU up to 17-6 and Houston to 20-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mustangs enter the matchup with a 46.20% field goal percentage, good for 28th best in college basketball. But Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them sixth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.99
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last nine games against SMU.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 62
- Mar 07, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. SMU 79
- Jan 16, 2019 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 56
- Feb 08, 2018 - Houston 67 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - SMU 76 vs. Houston 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - SMU 85 vs. Houston 64
- Feb 01, 2016 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 68
- Jan 19, 2016 - SMU 77 vs. Houston 73
