Who's Playing

Iona @ SMU

Current Records: Iona 7-3; SMU 3-7

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will take on the Iona Gaels in a holiday battle at 3 p.m. ET Thursday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Mustangs came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs two weeks ago, falling 83-75.

Meanwhile, Iona came up short against the New Mexico Lobos on Sunday, falling 82-74. One thing holding the Gaels back was the mediocre play of guard Daniss Jenkins, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

SMU is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put the Mustangs at 3-7 and Iona at a reciprocal 7-3. SMU is 2-4 after losses this season, Iona 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.