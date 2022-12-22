Who's Playing

Iona @ SMU

Current Records: Iona 7-3; SMU 3-7

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will take on the Iona Gaels in a holiday battle at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Mustangs came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs last week, falling 83-75.

Meanwhile, Iona came up short against the New Mexico Lobos on Sunday, falling 82-74. Guard Daniss Jenkins just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The losses put SMU at 3-7 and Iona at a reciprocal 7-3. SMU is 2-4 after losses this season, Iona 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.