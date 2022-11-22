Who's Playing

Louisiana @ SMU

Current Records: Louisiana 4-0; SMU 2-2

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will take on the SMU Mustangs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Louisiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 94-88 victory.

Meanwhile, SMU netted a 55-47 win over the Evansville Aces this past Saturday. Guard Zhuric Phelps (15 points) and guard Zach Nutall (13 points) were the top scorers for the Mustangs.

Louisiana is now a perfect 4-0 while SMU sits at 2-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana enters the contest with 89 points per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Less enviably, SMU has only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.