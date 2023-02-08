Who's Playing

Temple @ SMU

Current Records: Temple 14-10; SMU 8-16

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the SMU Mustangs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 69-61 at home and Temple taking the second 64-57.

On Sunday, the Owls lost to the Houston Cougars at home by a decisive 81-65 margin. Guard Khalif Battle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points.

Meanwhile, SMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-72 to the East Carolina Pirates. SMU's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Temple is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-1-1 ATS in away games but only 14-9-1 all in all.

Temple is now 14-10 while the Mustangs sit at 8-16. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 43rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. SMUs have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 32nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.90

Odds

The Owls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU have won six out of their last 11 games against Temple.