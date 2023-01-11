Who's Playing
Tulane @ SMU
Current Records: Tulane 10-5; SMU 6-10
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave are 2-10 against the SMU Mustangs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Tulane and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The Green Wave should still be riding high after a win, while the Mustangs will be looking to right the ship.
Tulane strolled past the Temple Owls with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 87-76. Tulane's guard Jaylen Forbes did his thing and had 22 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, SMU took a serious blow against the UCF Knights on Sunday, falling 85-53.
Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 5-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.
SMU's defeat took them down to 6-10 while Tulane's victory pulled them up to 10-5. A win for the Mustangs would reverse both their bad luck and Tulane's good luck. We'll see if SMU manages to pull off that tough task or if the Green Wave keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.99
Odds
The Green Wave are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
SMU have won ten out of their last 12 games against Tulane.
- Mar 06, 2022 - SMU 74 vs. Tulane 68
- Jan 15, 2022 - SMU 75 vs. Tulane 66
- Feb 19, 2020 - Tulane 80 vs. SMU 72
- Feb 01, 2020 - SMU 82 vs. Tulane 67
- Jan 26, 2019 - SMU 85 vs. Tulane 75
- Jan 04, 2019 - SMU 74 vs. Tulane 65
- Jan 20, 2018 - SMU 73 vs. Tulane 62
- Jan 04, 2018 - Tulane 73 vs. SMU 70
- Feb 15, 2017 - SMU 80 vs. Tulane 75
- Jan 15, 2017 - SMU 80 vs. Tulane 64
- Feb 28, 2016 - SMU 74 vs. Tulane 53
- Jan 17, 2016 - SMU 60 vs. Tulane 45