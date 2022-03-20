Who's Playing

Washington State @ SMU

Regular Season Records: Washington State 20-14; SMU 24-8

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs and the Washington State Cougars are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 20 at Moody Coliseum in the second round of the NIT. SMU is out to keep their 17-game home win streak alive.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Mustangs proved too difficult a challenge. SMU beat Nicholls State 68-58. SMU's guard Michael Weathers looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara Broncos typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Washington State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cougars had enough points to win and then some against the Broncos, taking their game 63-50. Guard Tyrell Roberts and forward Efe Abogidi were among the main playmakers for Washington State as the former shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and seven boards and the latter had 13 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mustangs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.60%, which places them 21st in college basketball. Less enviably, Washington State has only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.