Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: App. State 10-3, South Alabama 8-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Mitchell Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Warhawks, taking the game 67-55.

Meanwhile, South Alabama had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They skirted past the Monarchs 61-59. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as South Alabama did.

The Mountaineers pushed their record up to 10-3 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.7 points per game. As for the Jaguars, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

App. State came up short against South Alabama in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 68-61. Can App. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against App. State.