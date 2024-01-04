Who's Playing
App. State Mountaineers @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: App. State 10-3, South Alabama 8-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Mitchell Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Warhawks, taking the game 67-55.
Meanwhile, South Alabama had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They skirted past the Monarchs 61-59. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as South Alabama did.
The Mountaineers pushed their record up to 10-3 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.7 points per game. As for the Jaguars, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.
App. State came up short against South Alabama in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 68-61. Can App. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
South Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against App. State.
- Mar 02, 2023 - South Alabama 68 vs. App. State 61
- Feb 11, 2023 - South Alabama 74 vs. App. State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - App. State 69 vs. South Alabama 51
- Jan 06, 2022 - App. State 72 vs. South Alabama 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - South Alabama 56 vs. App. State 54
- Feb 19, 2021 - South Alabama 65 vs. App. State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - App. State 83 vs. South Alabama 77
- Jan 15, 2021 - South Alabama 73 vs. App. State 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. App. State 70
- Dec 19, 2019 - App. State 81 vs. South Alabama 71