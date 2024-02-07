Who's Playing
Georgia Southern Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-18, South Alabama 10-13
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Georgia Southern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mitchell Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Georgia Southern fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Mountaineers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 85-84 to the Mountaineers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, South Alabama's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 80-60 defeat at the hands of the Ragin Cajuns. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Alabama in their matchups with the Ragin Cajuns: they've now lost five in a row.
The Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which is in line with their 5-18 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-13.
Georgia Southern beat the Jaguars 64-50 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Southern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
South Alabama and Georgia Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Georgia Southern 64 vs. South Alabama 50
- Feb 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 58 vs. South Alabama 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Alabama 73 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - South Alabama 62 vs. Georgia Southern 48
- Jan 22, 2021 - Georgia Southern 84 vs. South Alabama 75
- Jan 02, 2021 - Georgia Southern 62 vs. South Alabama 49
- Jan 01, 2021 - South Alabama 88 vs. Georgia Southern 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Alabama 79 vs. Georgia Southern 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - South Alabama 74 vs. Georgia Southern 68
- Feb 13, 2019 - Georgia Southern 75 vs. South Alabama 65