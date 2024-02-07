Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-18, South Alabama 10-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

What to Know

Georgia Southern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mitchell Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Georgia Southern fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Mountaineers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 85-84 to the Mountaineers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, South Alabama's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 80-60 defeat at the hands of the Ragin Cajuns. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Alabama in their matchups with the Ragin Cajuns: they've now lost five in a row.

The Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which is in line with their 5-18 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-13.

Georgia Southern beat the Jaguars 64-50 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Southern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Alabama and Georgia Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.