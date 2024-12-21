Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, South Alabama looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-26 lead against James Madison.

South Alabama came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: James Madison 6-5, South Alabama 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

South Alabama will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

South Alabama is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 58-49 to TCU on Monday. The match marked the Jaguars' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for James Madison, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-58 loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Mark Freeman, who had 14 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Luke Anderson, who posted 11 points.

The loss snapped South Alabama's winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 7-4 record. As for James Madison, they dropped their record down to 6-5 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: South Alabama has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Alabama was dealt a punishing 89-55 loss at the hands of James Madison in their previous matchup back in January. Will South Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

James Madison is a slight 1-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 2 out of their last 3 games against James Madison.