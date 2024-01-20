Who's Playing
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: Louisiana 10-8, South Alabama 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Mitchell Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
On Thursday, the Jaguars had just enough and edged the Trojans out 74-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Louisiana proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 86-68 win over the Bobcats.
The Jaguars' win bumped their record up to 10-8. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season.
South Alabama came up short against Louisiana in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 71-66. Will South Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.
- Mar 06, 2023 - Louisiana 71 vs. South Alabama 66
- Feb 24, 2023 - Louisiana 74 vs. South Alabama 64
- Jan 14, 2023 - Louisiana 79 vs. South Alabama 76
- Jan 20, 2022 - South Alabama 77 vs. Louisiana 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Louisiana 79 vs. South Alabama 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. Louisiana 75
- Jan 02, 2020 - South Alabama 60 vs. Louisiana 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - South Alabama 70 vs. Louisiana 69
- Jan 24, 2019 - Louisiana 88 vs. South Alabama 84
- Feb 24, 2018 - Louisiana 88 vs. South Alabama 71