Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Louisiana 10-8, South Alabama 10-8

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Mitchell Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

On Thursday, the Jaguars had just enough and edged the Trojans out 74-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Louisiana proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 86-68 win over the Bobcats.

The Jaguars' win bumped their record up to 10-8. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season.

South Alabama came up short against Louisiana in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 71-66. Will South Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.