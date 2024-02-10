Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: N. Illinois 8-14, South Alabama 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Illinois Huskies will head out on the road to take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop N. Illinois in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

N. Illinois fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They had just enough and edged the RedHawks out 62-59.

Meanwhile, South Alabama had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 78-65 win over the Eagles on Wednesday. The win was just what South Alabama needed coming off of a 80-60 defeat in their prior contest.

The Huskies' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-14. As for the Jaguars, their win bumped their record up to 11-13.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: N. Illinois is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

South Alabama is a 5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

