Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Southern Miss 16-13, South Alabama 14-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Miss has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Southern Miss in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Miss proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Ragin Cajuns by a score of 82-71. The win was just what Southern Miss needed coming off of a 83-64 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars ended up a good deal behind the Red Wolves on Saturday and lost 95-78.

The Golden Eagles' win bumped their record up to 16-13. As for the Jaguars, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Southern Miss' sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Miss suffered a grim 83-64 defeat to the Jaguars when the teams last played on Thursday. Can Southern Miss avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.