Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Troy 10-6, South Alabama 9-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Troy has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Troy Trojans and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Saturday, the Trojans were fully in charge, breezing past the Golden Eagles 82-56 at home.

Meanwhile, South Alabama finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 91-85 victory over the Thundering Herd on Saturday. The victory was just what South Alabama needed coming off of a 89-55 loss in their prior matchup.

The Trojans pushed their record up to 10-6 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Jaguars, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Troy didn't have too much breathing room in their game against South Alabama when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 61-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Troy since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Troy.