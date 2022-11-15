Who's Playing

No. 18 Alabama @ South Alabama

Current Records: Alabama 2-0; South Alabama 1-1

What to Know

The #18 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mitchell Center. Bama should still be feeling good after a win, while South Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Crimson Tide were fully in charge this past Friday, breezing past the Liberty Flames 95-59 at home. Alabama's forward Brandon Miller was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 20 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, South Alabama was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 80-74 to the New Mexico Lobos. The losing side was boosted by Isaiah Moore, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 dimes along with seven rebounds.

Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Bama is now a perfect 2-0 while the Jaguars sit at 1-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson Tide enter the matchup with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. South Alabama was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.