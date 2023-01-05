Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ South Alabama

Current Records: Arkansas State 9-6; South Alabama 6-8

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

South Alabama came up short against the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday, falling 68-58.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State's 2022 ended with an 84-72 loss against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this past Saturday.

South Alabama had enough points to win and then some against Arkansas State when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 70-51. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or do the Red Wolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won six out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.