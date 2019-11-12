How to watch South Alabama vs. Auburn: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. Auburn (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 2-0; Auburn 2-0

Last Season Records: South Alabama 17-17; Auburn 26-9

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars head home again on Tuesday, but with the point spread against them by 8 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contest

s.

The Jaguars didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-69 victory.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Auburn took down the Davidson Wildcats 76-66. Five players on Auburn scored in the double digits: F Isaac Okoro

(16), F Danjel Purifoy (14), F Anfernee McLemore (12), G Samir Doughty (11), and G J'Von McCormick (11). McLemore didn't help his team much against the Georgia Southern Eagles, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

South Alabama took a serious blow against the Tigers when the two teams last met in November of last year, falling 101-58. Maybe South Alabama will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $61.95

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.