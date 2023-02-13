Who's Playing
Hartford @ South Alabama
Current Records: Hartford 5-20; South Alabama 12-14
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Hartford Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Hartford came up short against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Wednesday, falling 82-73.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars had enough points to win and then some against the App. State Mountaineers this past Saturday, taking their matchup 74-57.
Hartford's loss took them down to 5-20 while South Alabama's victory pulled them up to 12-14. We'll see if Hartford can steal South Alabama's luck or if South Alabama records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.