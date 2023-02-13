Who's Playing

Hartford @ South Alabama

Current Records: Hartford 5-20; South Alabama 12-14

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Hartford Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Hartford came up short against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Wednesday, falling 82-73.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars had enough points to win and then some against the App. State Mountaineers this past Saturday, taking their matchup 74-57.

Hartford's loss took them down to 5-20 while South Alabama's victory pulled them up to 12-14. We'll see if Hartford can steal South Alabama's luck or if South Alabama records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.