Who's Playing

James Madison @ South Alabama

Current Records: James Madison 11-6; South Alabama 7-9

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the James Madison Dukes at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Mitchell Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Jaguars nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

South Alabama was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.

Meanwhile, James Madison came up short against the App. State Mountaineers on Saturday, falling 71-62. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for James Madison to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the matchup.

South Alabama is now 7-9 while James Madison sits at 11-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars enter the contest with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But the Dukes come into the game boasting the third most steals per game in college basketball at 10.9. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.50

Odds

The Dukes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.