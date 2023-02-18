Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ South Alabama

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-17; South Alabama 14-14

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. The Jaguars should still be riding high after a win, while the Warhawks will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Louisiana-Monroe and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Louisiana-Monroe falling 84-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, South Alabama took their contest at home on Thursday with ease, bagging an 85-54 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Louisiana-Monroe, who are 12-13 against the spread.

Louisiana-Monroe is now 11-17 while South Alabama sits at 14-14. South Alabama is 6-7 after wins this season, and the Warhawks are 7-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 11-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Alabama have won six out of their last 11 games against Louisiana-Monroe.