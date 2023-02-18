Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ South Alabama
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-17; South Alabama 14-14
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. The Jaguars should still be riding high after a win, while the Warhawks will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Louisiana-Monroe and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Louisiana-Monroe falling 84-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, South Alabama took their contest at home on Thursday with ease, bagging an 85-54 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Louisiana-Monroe, who are 12-13 against the spread.
Louisiana-Monroe is now 11-17 while South Alabama sits at 14-14. South Alabama is 6-7 after wins this season, and the Warhawks are 7-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Jaguars are a big 11-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Alabama have won six out of their last 11 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Feb 04, 2023 - South Alabama 72 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Alabama 68 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - South Alabama 80 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - South Alabama 50 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 49
- Jan 04, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 69 vs. South Alabama 49
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Alabama 78 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. South Alabama 62
- Jan 27, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 83 vs. South Alabama 74
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Alabama 66 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Feb 25, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. South Alabama 59
- Jan 23, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 100 vs. South Alabama 68