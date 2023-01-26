Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ South Alabama

Current Records: Old Dominion 11-9; South Alabama 8-12

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

South Alabama lost a heartbreaker to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. South Alabama fell just short of Coastal Carolina by a score of 85-81. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but South Alabama had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion ended up a good deal behind the App. State Mountaineers when they played this past Saturday, losing 72-58.

The Jaguars are now 8-12 while the Monarchs sit at 11-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: South Alabama is stumbling into the game with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. To make matters even worse for South Alabama, Old Dominion enters the matchup with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.