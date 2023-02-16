Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ South Alabama

Current Records: Southern Miss 23-4; South Alabama 13-14

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Southern Miss and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Mitchell Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Golden Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, winning 76-67.

Meanwhile, South Alabama took their contest against the Hartford Hawks on Monday by a conclusive 77-53 score.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Southern Miss is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Southern Miss up to 23-4 and South Alabama to 13-14. The Golden Eagles are 18-4 after wins this year, the Jaguars 5-7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Alabama have won five out of their last eight games against Southern Miss.