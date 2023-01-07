Who's Playing
Texas State-San Marcos @ South Alabama
Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 8-8; South Alabama 7-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Mitchell Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.
Texas State-San Marcos escaped with a win on Thursday against the James Madison Dukes by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.
Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. The Jaguars captured a comfortable 63-45 win.
The Bobcats are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Texas State-San Marcos to 8-8 and South Alabama to 7-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas State-San Marcos and South Alabama clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a 4-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won six out of their last nine games against South Alabama.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 55 vs. South Alabama 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Alabama 58 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 54
- Mar 15, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 79 vs. South Alabama 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - South Alabama 77 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 63
- Jan 04, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 72 vs. South Alabama 69
- Feb 27, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 90 vs. South Alabama 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - South Alabama 72 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 68 vs. South Alabama 57
- Jan 14, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. South Alabama 67