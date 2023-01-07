Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ South Alabama

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 8-8; South Alabama 7-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Mitchell Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.

Texas State-San Marcos escaped with a win on Thursday against the James Madison Dukes by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. The Jaguars captured a comfortable 63-45 win.

The Bobcats are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Texas State-San Marcos to 8-8 and South Alabama to 7-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas State-San Marcos and South Alabama clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Odds

The Jaguars are a 4-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won six out of their last nine games against South Alabama.