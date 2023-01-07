Who's Playing
Texas State-San Marcos @ South Alabama
Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 8-8; South Alabama 7-8
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Mitchell Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.
The Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. The Jaguars took down Arkansas State 63-45.
Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos escaped with a win on Thursday against the James Madison Dukes by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.
Their wins bumped South Alabama to 7-8 and Texas State-San Marcos to 8-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won six out of their last nine games against South Alabama.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 55 vs. South Alabama 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Alabama 58 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 54
- Mar 15, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 79 vs. South Alabama 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - South Alabama 77 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 63
- Jan 04, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 72 vs. South Alabama 69
- Feb 27, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 90 vs. South Alabama 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - South Alabama 72 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 68 vs. South Alabama 57
- Jan 14, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. South Alabama 67