Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ South Alabama

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 8-8; South Alabama 7-8

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Mitchell Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. The Jaguars took down Arkansas State 63-45.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos escaped with a win on Thursday against the James Madison Dukes by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

Their wins bumped South Alabama to 7-8 and Texas State-San Marcos to 8-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won six out of their last nine games against South Alabama.