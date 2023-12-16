Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-6, South Carolina 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, South Carolina is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Charleston Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Gamecocks earned a 68-62 win over the Pirates.

South Carolina's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Meechie Johnson, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 76-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions.

The Gamecocks' win ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-1. As for the Buccaneers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.