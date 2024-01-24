Halftime Report

South Carolina has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 33-25 lead against Kentucky.

If South Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-3 in no time. On the other hand, Kentucky will have to make due with a 14-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Kentucky 14-3, South Carolina 15-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

Kentucky has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. One thing working in Kentucky's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last eight matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kentucky and Georgia didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Wildcats came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 105-96. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kentucky to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tre Mitchell, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Antonio Reeves, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

Arkansas typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday South Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 77-64 victory over the Razorbacks. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as South Carolina did.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to B.J. Mack, who scored 18 points along with nine rebounds. Ta'Lon Cooper was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five assists.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season. As for the Gamecocks, their win bumped their record up to 15-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 11-6 and South Carolina is 4-1.

Odds

Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 8 games against South Carolina.