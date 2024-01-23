Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Kentucky 14-3, South Carolina 15-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Kentucky has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 742 points over their last eight contests.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kentucky and Georgia didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Wildcats came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 105-96. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Kentucky's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tre Mitchell, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Antonio Reeves, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

Arkansas typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday South Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 77-64 victory over the Razorbacks. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as South Carolina did.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to B.J. Mack, who scored 18 points along with nine rebounds. Ta'Lon Cooper was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five assists.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season. As for the Gamecocks, their victory bumped their record up to 15-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kentucky couldn't quite finish off South Carolina in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 and fell 71-68. Can Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 8 games against South Carolina.