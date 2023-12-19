Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Winthrop 8-4, South Carolina 9-1

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.

Winthrop unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They lost to the Musketeers on the road by a decisive 75-59 margin.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Gamecocks beat the Buccaneers 73-69 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Carolina.

South Carolina got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ta'Lon Cooper out in front who scored nine points along with five rebounds. B.J. Mack was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 8-4. As for the Gamecocks, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-1.