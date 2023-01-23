Who's Playing
Delaware State @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Delaware State 1-16; South Carolina State 3-17
What to Know
The Delaware State Hornets are 1-7 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Delaware State and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
This past Saturday, the Hornets lost to the North Carolina Central Eagles on the road by a decisive 74-55 margin.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.
Delaware State is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Delaware State, who are 7-8 against the spread.
Delaware State is now 1-16 while South Carolina State sits at 3-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.6 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
South Carolina State have won seven out of their last eight games against Delaware State.
- Feb 21, 2022 - South Carolina State 79 vs. Delaware State 74
- Jan 24, 2022 - South Carolina State 64 vs. Delaware State 62
- Feb 10, 2020 - South Carolina State 100 vs. Delaware State 86
- Feb 04, 2019 - Delaware State 70 vs. South Carolina State 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - South Carolina State 63 vs. Delaware State 60
- Jan 21, 2017 - South Carolina State 74 vs. Delaware State 64
- Jan 30, 2016 - South Carolina State 56 vs. Delaware State 41
- Jan 16, 2016 - South Carolina State 90 vs. Delaware State 79