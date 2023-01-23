Who's Playing

Delaware State @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Delaware State 1-16; South Carolina State 3-17

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are 1-7 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Delaware State and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, the Hornets lost to the North Carolina Central Eagles on the road by a decisive 74-55 margin.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Delaware State is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Delaware State, who are 7-8 against the spread.

Delaware State is now 1-16 while South Carolina State sits at 3-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.6 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Carolina State have won seven out of their last eight games against Delaware State.