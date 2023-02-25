Who's Playing
Norfolk State @ South Carolina State
Current Records: Norfolk State 19-8; South Carolina State 5-22
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Norfolk State Spartans since March 11 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. South Carolina State and Norfolk State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker to the Delaware State Hornets when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. South Carolina State was just a bucket short of a win and fell 69-68 to Delaware State.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State came up short against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, falling 69-62. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Spartans to swallow was that they had been favored by 16.5 points coming into the matchup.
South Carolina State is now 5-22 while Norfolk State sits at 19-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: South Carolina State has allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Norfolk State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Spartans are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Norfolk State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against South Carolina State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Norfolk State 82 vs. South Carolina State 68
- Feb 26, 2022 - Norfolk State 63 vs. South Carolina State 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Norfolk State 87 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Norfolk State 73 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Mar 13, 2019 - Norfolk State 78 vs. South Carolina State 73
- Jan 21, 2019 - Norfolk State 74 vs. South Carolina State 69
- Feb 19, 2018 - Norfolk State 76 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Norfolk State 78 vs. South Carolina State 54
- Mar 08, 2017 - Norfolk State 93 vs. South Carolina State 88
- Feb 15, 2017 - Norfolk State 81 vs. South Carolina State 70
- Feb 04, 2017 - Norfolk State 65 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Mar 11, 2016 - South Carolina State 67 vs. Norfolk State 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - Norfolk State 87 vs. South Carolina State 74