Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ South Carolina State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 16-11; South Carolina State 5-24

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. North Carolina Central and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The Eagles won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

North Carolina Central escaped with a win on Monday against the Norfolk State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Speaking of close games: South Carolina State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 82-78 to the Howard Bison.

North Carolina Central's win brought them up to 16-11 while South Carolina State's loss pulled them down to 5-24. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles come into the game boasting the 16th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.6. Less enviably, the Bulldogs are second worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against South Carolina State.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina Central have won eight out of their last 11 games against South Carolina State.