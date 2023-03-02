Who's Playing
North Carolina Central @ South Carolina State
Current Records: North Carolina Central 16-11; South Carolina State 5-24
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. North Carolina Central and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The Eagles won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
North Carolina Central escaped with a win on Monday against the Norfolk State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Speaking of close games: South Carolina State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 82-78 to the Howard Bison.
North Carolina Central's win brought them up to 16-11 while South Carolina State's loss pulled them down to 5-24. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles come into the game boasting the 16th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.6. Less enviably, the Bulldogs are second worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against South Carolina State.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Carolina Central have won eight out of their last 11 games against South Carolina State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - North Carolina Central 71 vs. South Carolina State 67
- Mar 03, 2022 - North Carolina Central 67 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Feb 07, 2022 - South Carolina State 74 vs. North Carolina Central 68
- Feb 02, 2021 - North Carolina Central 64 vs. South Carolina State 63
- Feb 01, 2021 - North Carolina Central 91 vs. South Carolina State 77
- Feb 29, 2020 - North Carolina Central 83 vs. South Carolina State 82
- Feb 01, 2020 - North Carolina Central 73 vs. South Carolina State 56
- Feb 25, 2019 - North Carolina Central 72 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - South Carolina State 102 vs. North Carolina Central 79
- Feb 11, 2017 - North Carolina Central 85 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Jan 09, 2016 - South Carolina State 91 vs. North Carolina Central 75