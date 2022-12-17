Who's Playing

Samford @ South Carolina State

Current Records: Samford 6-5; South Carolina State 1-11

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Samford and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday was not particularly close, with Samford falling 75-58.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 94-84.

Samford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Samford at 6-5 and South Carolina State at 1-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Samford comes into the matchup boasting the 21st most points per game in college basketball at 82.8. Less enviably, South Carolina State is 363rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 87.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against South Carolina State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 12-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Samford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.