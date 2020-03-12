How to watch South Carolina vs. Arkansas: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arkansas @ South Carolina

Regular Season Records: Arkansas 20-12; South Carolina 18-13

Last Season Records: South Carolina 16-16; Arkansas 17-15

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. The Gamecocks' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Arkansas hopes will continue.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Vanderbilt Commodores took down the Gamecocks 83-74 on Saturday. Forward Maik Kotsar wasn't much of a difference maker for USC and finished with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Arkansas earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They strolled past Vanderbilt with points to spare, taking the game 86-73. Guard Mason Jones and guard Desi Sills were among the main playmakers for Arkansas as the former had 22 points and six assists in addition to six boards and the latter shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

The Gamecocks got away with a 79-77 win when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will they repeat their success, or do the Razorbacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina and Arkansas both have three wins in their last six games.