Who's Playing

Auburn @ South Carolina

Current Records: Auburn 15-3; South Carolina 8-10

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a game against the #16 Auburn Tigers since Jan. 22 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Gamecocks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Colonial Life Arena. Auburn should still be riding high after a win, while USC will be looking to right the ship.

USC received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 70-58 to the Ole Miss Rebels. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for USC; Johnson Jr. finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Auburn strolled past the LSU Tigers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 67-49. The top scorers for Auburn were guard Wendell Green Jr. (14 points) and forward Jaylin Williams (14 points).

USC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take USC against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

USC is now 8-10 while Auburn sits at 15-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC has only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 11th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.94

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last ten games against South Carolina.