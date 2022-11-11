Who's Playing

Clemson @ South Carolina

Current Records: Clemson 1-0; South Carolina 1-0

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Gamecocks sidestepped the South Carolina State Bulldogs for an 80-77 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but South Carolina State made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Among those leading the charge for USC was Hayden Brown, who had 21 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Clemson had enough points to win and then some against the The Citadel Bulldogs on Monday, taking their game 80-69. Clemson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Chase Hunter, who had 23 points and seven assists.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: USC is stumbling into the contest with the 45th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 15.5 on average. But the Tigers rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won four out of their last six games against South Carolina.