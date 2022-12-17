Who's Playing

East Carolina @ South Carolina

Current Records: East Carolina 7-4; South Carolina 5-5

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Pirates should still be riding high after a win, while USC will be looking to right the ship.

East Carolina beat the Coppin State Eagles 84-75 on Sunday. The top scorer for East Carolina was guard Javon Small (21 points).

Meanwhile, USC ended up a good deal behind the UAB Blazers when they played on Wednesday, losing 84-70. The losing side was boosted by guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who had 13 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

South Carolina's defeat took them down to 5-5 while East Carolina's victory pulled them up to 7-4. In their win, East Carolina relied heavily on Javon Small, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten assists along with five rebounds. the Gamecocks will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.