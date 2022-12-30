Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ South Carolina

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 3-9; South Carolina 6-6

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will wrap up 2022 with a road trip to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Titans last week, sneaking past 79-77.

Meanwhile, USC bagged a 65-58 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last Thursday. South Carolina's guard Meechie Johnson Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points and six boards.

EMU is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Eagles are now 3-9 while the Gamecocks sit at 6-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.90% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. USC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.