Who's Playing

Furman @ South Carolina

Current Records: Furman 2-2; South Carolina 2-2

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday at TD Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Paladins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 82-77 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. Guard Mike Bothwell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, USC came up short against the Davidson Wildcats this past Friday, falling 69-60. Despite the loss, USC got a solid performance out of guard Chico Carter Jr., who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Carter Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Colorado State Rams this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Carter Jr.'s points were the most he has had all year.

The Paladins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Furman against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Furman has allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. USC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.10% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.20

Odds

The Paladins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Paladins, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.