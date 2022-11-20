Who's Playing

Furman @ South Carolina

Current Records: Furman 2-2; South Carolina 2-2

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Furman Paladins at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

USC came up short against the Davidson Wildcats on Friday, falling 69-60. Guard Chico Carter Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Carter Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against the Colorado State Rams on Thursday. Carter Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Furman on Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-77 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. A silver lining for the Paladins was the play of guard Mike Bothwell, who had 23 points and five assists.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-2. USC and Furman are both 0-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.